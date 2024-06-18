Berwick Rangers reveal partnership with MKM on stadium naming deal for Shielfield Park
The ground will now be known as MKM@ Shielfield Park in a deal that the club said would provide an important financial injection
“The partnership is established as a two-year deal, which will provide crucial financial support to Berwick Rangers.”
“These funds will play an essential role in the club’s ongoing operations and development, ensuring that it can continue to serve its supporters and the wider community effectively,” Rangers announced.
MKM Berwick branch director David Smith said: “MKM Berwick are absolutely delighted to have partnered with Berwick Rangers to rename the stadium MKM Shielfield Park.
"We are a local company and love to get involved with the local community, of which Berwick Rangers is a large part.
"To be part of the club’s journey is something I am passionate about, having been involved in local football for a number of years. I hope this is the start of a long partnership which will benefit a huge part of the local community.”
On the pitch, Alfie Robinson joins Jonny Devers as boss Thomas Scobbie’s latest addition to the black and golds ahead of the new Lowland League season kick-off.
Robinson is a 21-year-old who has previously appeared at Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath, Broomhill and Gretna 2008.
Scobbie told the club’s official website that he was delighted that the defender had put pen to paper at Shielfield.
“He’s a big, strong defender who’s good on the ball and has bags of potential and lots of attributes that will add to our squad,” said the gaffer.
