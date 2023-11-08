Berwick Rangers punished for inability to turn possession into goals against Broomhill

Cammy Graham scored against Tranent on Saturday, but Berwick were unable to find the back of the net on Tuesday night. Picture: Ian Runciman

Saturday’s game ended with late heartache for the Wee Gers, who were just seconds away from the win when Tranent scored their second goal.

Speaking after that game, Scobbie said he had stressed to the players the importance of concentrating for the whole of the match but said he was “so proud of them for what they gave me”.

The club has been bolstered by the news that Grant Nelson has signed a contract extension that keeps him at Shielfield until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Scobbie said: “He epitomises everything I want in a player. Works hard, demands standards, plays wherever he’s asked with no question and is a winner.”

The Wee Gers were unable to find the net against Broomhill despite enjoying good amounts of possession and ended up losing 2-0.

Scobbie named an unchanged side from Saturday’s draw and Berwick saw a lot of the ball in the first half, with Graham and Drew Cummings both having chances to score, but it was the home team who went in at half time ahead after Scott Bright gave away a penalty in the 39th minute. Paul Kennedy slotting home from the spot.

Six minutes into the second half, the Wee Gers conceded again, Corey O’Donnell grabbing Broomhill’s second and making Berwick’s task to get anything from the game doubly hard.

A disappointed Scobbie said after the game: “First half I thought we were excellent, we moved the ball well and they never really got close to us.”

He added: “Second half wasn’t acceptable...we were toothless in the final third.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Civil Service Strollers, he said: “It’ll be tough, it always is. I thought tonight the lads lacked a wee bit of energy. Saturday against Tranent was high-tempo, sometimes it was 100-miles-an-hour, the transition on Saturday was excellent, tonight it looked a wee but lacklustre.”