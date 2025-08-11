Berwick Rangers players criticised after snatching a draw against East Stirlingshire

Greg Binnie won the Social Media Player of the Match award for his performance against East Stirlingshire. Picture: Alan Bell

Taylor Hendry hit a stoppage time leveller as Berwick Rangers salvaged a point against East Stirlingshire and assistant boss Gary Small said: “We know we can be so much better.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Haynes gave his players a verbal blast in the dressing rooms afterwards as the black and gold’s performance fell below what the gaffer expects and demands from his side.

“It was a pretty poor game if I’m honest. We were nowhere near the levels that we should be at, which is really disappointing from our perspective,” Small told the club’s social media.

“The players know that. There’s no hiding place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that we were probably lucky to get a point in the end because we can play a hell of a lot better than that but, equally, we did limit them to minimal chances. I don’t think there were a load of clear-cut chances in the game.”

Greg Binnie shot Berwick in front but goals from Jamie Hislop and Ynyr Liddell put ‘Shire ahead at the break.

“The overriding feeling after the game is just one of disappointment. We’ve seen us so much better.

“It probably doesn’t help on the back of a poor away performance at Broxburn, albeit we played a bit better during the week to get the win in the cup, but today was nowhere near the levels that we should be at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick had advanced in the EoS Qualifying Cup with goals from Alfie Robinson and Hendry in a 2-1 win over Dunipace.

“It's easy to make excuses but, ultimately, we weren’t good enough, and we know that,” he continued.

“It’s easy when everything’s going great and you’re getting plaudits, when you fall below the standards that you set, not just from other people but what you set for yourself, you quite rightly get criticised for it and, to be fair, the big man let them know in no uncertain terms how he felt after that game.

“It was miles below where we ned to be but we’re learning about individuals as players and equally they’re learning about us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a collective we need to realise fast that we need to be so much better and the boys know that.

“They’re a good group, they’re receptive, they want to do well, we’ve got 35 games or whatever it is to go and we’ll put on better performances than that.”