Liam Buchanan scored both Berwick Rangers' goals against East Stirlingshire. Picture: Alan Bell

The manager made two changes to the team that drew with University of Stirling, Lewis Allan and Cammy Mackey being replaced by Drew Cummings and Alex Harris, and Malcolm was particularly pleased with Cummings’ performance, saying he was “outstanding”.

Berwick took the lead through a penalty after former Berwick player Jamie Pyper fouled Graham Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Buchanan made no mistake from the spot to give the Wee Gers the lead.

Buchanan and Lewis Barr worked hard up front and Buchanan made a chance for himself that Jordan Pettigrew saved easily. Jamie Stevenson then fired a free kick off target.

The chances started to stack up for Berwick, with Buchanan missing two before forcing Pettigrew into a good save and Cummings was denied by a great block by Kyle Ewing.

The Berwick onslaught continued in the second half, Cummings laying on a goalscoring opportunity for Taylor before Taylor made amends for his miss by playing a part in Berwick’s second goal of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He fed the ball to Barr who put a deep cross into the area that Buchanan controlled and fired past Pettigrew to score his and Berwick’s second of the game.

As the half wore on, Malcolm sent on Lewis Allan and Lewis Baker for Buchanan and Barr, and the pair caused the home side’s defence all sorts of problems, with Baker playing in Allan for an effort that Pettigrew saved well.

Baker had a chance himself as the home team left space at the back as they looked to get back in the game, but Pettigrew made another good save.

There were a few nervous moments near the end after Jamie Penker turned in a cross by Kyle Connolly to reduce the home side’s deficit to one, but the Wee Gers held on for their first win of the season.

Speaking after the game, Malcolm said he was “very, very pleased” with the performance and added: “There are a few things to work on in terms of the next week, just working the ball from one side to another a bit and maybe being a bit more creative in the final third.”