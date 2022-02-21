Berwick Rangers on a roll with seven wins out of eight

Action from Berwick Rangers’ 5-0 home win over Stirling University at Shielfield on Saturday. Pictures by Ian Runciman.

Two goals from Sean Stewart and single strikes from Lewis Barr, Lewis Baker and Lewis Allan means Rangers are now seventh in the table with 49 points from 28 games.

It was only 1-0 at half-time, but after the break Berwick ran the students ragged, netting another four, whilst they were also denied by the woodwork late in the game when a shot came back off the crossbar.

In their last three games Rangers have scored 18 goals (9, 4 and 5) and on Saturday (February 26) they will hope to keep their impressive form going when they travel to take on Cumbernauld Colts.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers had no game at the weekend, but on Saturday they are home to Leith Athletic in a rearranged fixture.

In the Border Amateur League, Highfields United met Berwick Colts in the C League and it was the Colts who emerged 3-1 winners. Spittal Rovers and Tweedmouth Amateurs were both without games.

BAL fixtures for Saturday are:

B League - Jed Legion v Tweedmouth Ams; C League - Spittal Rovers v Hawick Colts; St Boswell’s v Highfields United.

In the Northern Alliance Division 3, North Sunderland had a good 4-2 away win over Bedlington United SC with goals from Fraser Tait, Stephen Rutter, Sam Aldred and Kyle Jeffrey.

The win puts the Seahouses side fifth in the table on 32 points from their 16 games. On Saturday, North Sunderland are in League Cup action with a home game against Whitley Bay Reserves.

In the North Northumberland League, it was local derby day with Wooler hosting the Lowick-based Berwick Town.

The Glendale side were in control throughout and won 5-0 with Nathan Crombie netting a hat-trick. Liam Nesbitt grabbed the other two, including the goal of the game from 25 yards.