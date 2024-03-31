Berwick Rangers midfielder Jamie Stevenson the latest to sign a new deal

Popular midfielder Jamie Stevenson has re-signed for Berwick Rangers for next season.
By Jon Tait
Published 31st Mar 2024, 16:30 BST
Jamie Stevenson has signed a new deal with Berwick Rangers. Picture: Alan BellJamie Stevenson has signed a new deal with Berwick Rangers. Picture: Alan Bell
Jamie Stevenson has signed a new deal with Berwick Rangers. Picture: Alan Bell

The experienced former Peterhead, Cowdenbeath and Airdrie man is the latest to put pen to paper for Thomas Scobbie’s side.

"I’m delighted at the club – after a turbulent few months at the tail end of last year, the manager has come in and done a brilliant job with keeping the core of the squad together. From what I see in training and the games it was a no brainer, and hopefully next season can be a good one," said Stevenson.

The Black and Gold return to action on Saturday when they host Linlithgow Rose, who are on a poor run of form.

Manager Scobbie will be looking for a reaction from his side after a disappointing defeat at home to Caledonian Braves last time out, where he felt they ‘weren’t at it’ for the first time since he took over the reins.

