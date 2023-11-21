Berwick Rangers men’s and women’s teams both bowed out of cup competitions at the weekend.

Brogan Dougal scored for Berwick Rangers Women against Ponteland United but it wasn't enough to stop them losing. Picture: Ian Runciman

The women’s team lost 2-1 to Ponteland United, who are two leagues above them, in the Marsh Sports Insurance County Cup, while the men’s team went down 2-0 at Dunipace after having Alex Harris sent off in the first half.

Ponteland had early opportunities to score before a shot by Berwick captain Jenny Patterson was blocked. The home team were then forced into an early change after Laura Rowan was injured. She was replaced by Brogan Dougal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors took the lead with a great strike by Sophie Ray, who took one touch to control the ball before sending it into the bottom left corner.

Berwick keeper Joanna Szymaniak then made two great saves as Ponteland looked to double their lead. They almost got their second as the half drew to a close after Szymaniak left her area but failed to get the ball, Katie Monaghan’s lob being cleared off the line by Kirstie Tang.

Ponteland got their second through Sophie Curle early in the second half and, as Berwick poured forward in search of a goal, Tang was on hand to deal with Ponteland’s counter attacks.

Berwick finally got their goal when a shot by Dougal rolled over the line despite the Ponteland keeper getting a hand to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They couldn’t force a second and Ponteland held on for the win.

Berwick Rangers’ men’s team’s struggles continue as a goal in each half was enough to see Dunipace progress to the next round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup, with Berwick playing the majority of the game with 10 men after Harris was shown a red card.

Manager Thomas Scobbie and his players must now regroup before their next match, which is a Lowland League game against Caledonian Braves on December 2. Lewis Barr, who played on Saturday, is suspended for the match after being sent off against Civil Service Strollers in the Wee Gers’ last league game.