Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie wants to give fans something to smile about

Thomas Scobbie wants to give the fans something to smile about on Saturday. Picture: Ian Runciman

Scobbie was pleased with the performance that his side put in against champions East Kilbride and they were desperately unlucky not to come away a point as Lyle Avci pulled off a stoppage time penalty save.

Jackson Mylchreest stepped up and placed to the keeper’s left, but he guessed correctly and parried wide.

“We would love to end the season on a high note and, like every game we play, we will be looking for a positive performance and result, especially since it’s at home and we want the fans, who have been great in supporting us all year, to go home having had a good result,” said the gaffer.

John Robertson converted a penalty for East Kilbride in the 32nd minute and they celebrated by lifting the silverware at the end. They will now go into the play-offs for a shot at the SFL.

Scobbie added: “Obviously, it was always going to be tough with East Kilbride only needing a point to secure the title, but I thought we were excellent, particularly in the second half, with how brave we were in possession and taking the ball in tight areas and creating some great chances.

“On another day we take something from the game.”

He was dignified in defeat and praised the efforts of the champions.

“Congrats to East Kilbride on winning the league,” he said.

“We have to use their celebration as fuel as individuals and collectively as a club to aspire and achieve those types of days and achievements. That’s something we want to do and we will work extremely hard in bringing success to Berwick Rangers.”

Berwick were dealt a couple of injury blows and will be without Jamie McCormack and Jordan Sinclair on Saturday.

“Jordan’s injury could be a pretty bad one with the tendon in his groin that might require surgery.