Berwick Rangers manager is disappointed by team's performance in narrow defeat

Jordan Sinclair is bundled over in the box in the game against Linlithgow Rose. Picture: Ian Runciman.

But the Black and Gold appeals fell on deaf ears as the match official shook his head.

He’d already endeared himself to the Shielfield partisans by brandishing a straight red card to Lewis Barr for a stretching foul on a Rose defender that looked innocuous enough in the 76th minute.

That came just seven minutes after Jackson Mylchreest had given the Borderers hope as they fought back from two down at the break – but fell just short.

Boss Thomas Scobbie wasn’t using any excuses however, and was more concerned with things that were within his side’s control.

“Yes, a couple of decisions didn’t go our way, but I’m more disappointed in our performance to be honest,” he said.

“We never really showed any impetus until the sending off and that’s something we need to address.”

Although Berwick had started brightly, they went behind in the 32nd minute as Alan Sneddon arrived unmarked on the edge of the box to meet a cross with a first-time effort that deflected back into his path off a defender.

Sneddon continued his run and steered a low effort into the net.

The Rose doubled their advantage three minutes before the break from a Gary Thom header.

Despite the swirling wind, the Gers had created chances.

A bending Sinclair free-kick was turned over the bar by Cammy Binnie. He saved another with his feet from a corner, and the returning Liam Buchanan lifted a shot well over the bar from a Scott Bright cross.

They now travel to champions-elect East Kilbride on Saturday in their final away trip of the season.

“It’s always a difficult place to go and they have obviously been by far the best team in the league this year,” said Scobbie.

“I always focus on us rather than the opposition, no matter who we play, and how we can get the best out of our players, so nothing will change in our preparation.