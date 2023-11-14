Berwick Rangers have announced the departure of two players, with another putting pen to paper to sign a contract extension, as well as the appointment of a new chief scout.

Wee Gers manager Thomas Scobbie is getting increasingly frustrated at his players' inability to convert their chances. Picture: Ian Runciman

Defender Jamie Stevenson has left the club after his personal circumstances made it difficult for him to travel to matches and training.

The 39-year-old has played for the club 15 times this season, with 13 starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Thomas Scobbie praised Stevenson and said: “Jamie is a great professional, and someone who has been fantastic, not just on the pitch but also in the changing room.

“I wish him all the best going forward and thank Jamie for everything he has given to the club.”

Winger Seff Khyyam has also left the club. The club thanked Khyyam, who has played for the Wee Gers nine times recently, for his efforts and wished him well for the future.

One player who is staying is Mr Consistent, Lewis Barr. Barr has signed a contract extension to the end of the 2024/25 season, which will be his seventh year at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s longest serving player, Barr, who was sent off on Saturday, has played in 45 of the club’s last 47 games. In a statement on the club’s website, he said: “I am delighted to be extending my contract with Berwick.

Lewis Barr has signed a contract extension at Berwick Rangers. He was sent off in the defeat against Civil Service Strollers on Saturday. Picture: Ian Runciman

“The club has been a great place for me to play football, and I have really enjoyed the last few weeks under the new manager, which made it an easy decision for me to take.

“I am confident that we can start to climb the table and look forward to a successful future.”

James Cumming has been named as the club’s chief scout and will lead the team of volunteer scouts as well as helping Scobbie and Dean Shanks with match preparation and recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wee Gers travelled to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, going down 1-0. Speaking after the match, Scobbie said he was disappointed at his team’s continuing failure to score goals from the chances they create.

He added: “We need to get better, we need to be clinical when we get those chances.”