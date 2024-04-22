Berwick Rangers manager happy to send send fans home on a high after a win as season ends

Joe Ellison celebrates his goal. Picture: Alan Bell

Joe Ellison added a second just after the hour and although Stephen O’Neill pulled one back with 10 minutes to go, the black and golds took the three points that lifted them above East Stirlingshire into 13th spot in the Lowland League.

A crowd of 510 were inside Shielfield to see Mylchreest fire the rebound right-footed into the top corner in the opening seconds after the keeper had blocked his initial effort, as Berwick made a dream start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted to end the season on a positive and send the fans home happy,” said boss Thomas Scobbie.

“Albion are a good side with good players, but we were the better side and probably should have won by a couple more goals.

“Obviously this season has been a massive challenge for everyone at the club, especially the players, but I believe with the players we have we should be further up the table and that’s something we will be looking to rectify for next year.

“Coming in at the time I did, it was difficult to add new players to the squad, but with the season finished we are looking and have been speaking to a number of players who we feel can contribute to the team going forward, and will continue to try attract the best players we can to add to the current squad,” continued the boss, who took over from Stuart Malcolm at the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellison stabbed into the roof of the net after the break while O’Neill tucked away from close range at the second attempt as the side who dropped out of the SFL last summer finished in ninth spot, just four points clear of Berwick.

“The calibre of players in the Lowland League keeps getting better and better each year, every team is always looking to attract the best players possible and you can see with some of the players that have played at a really high level coming into the league that makes it super competitive.