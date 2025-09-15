Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes was left ‘embarrassed’ as his side crashed out of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup at EoS First Division outfit Preston Athletic.

The black and gold were trailing to a volley from Andy Dempster and a second from Ano Subasic before Kyle Somers pulled one back before the break.

Despite having an effort cleared off the line by Subasic in the second period, Berwick couldn’t force a leveller and they found themselves the victims of a giant-killing act at the Pennypit.

“I’m embarrassed to be the leader of the team that’s produced that performance today,” Haynes told the club’s media after.

Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes (Pic: Dunbar United)

“As a team we just lacked quality all over the pitch. We got into good areas and the final pass was short, or the final pass was long, we picked up second balls in decent areas and again, the quality – it was an overhit pass, it was hooked out of the park, instead of putting a foot on the ball and playing with the quality that these players do have.

“I’ll take a bit of responsibility in that as well because 50% of that squad I’ve signed. I don’t think any of the new boys or the old boys that were here are showing that they’re good enough to play at this level at the minute.

“They need to look at themselves in the mirror, they need to look at each other and help each other and they need to do more when they’re on that football park representing this club.”

Berwick have added talented 17-year-old Caelan McCrone on loan from Falkirk until the end of the season as they look to bolster the squad with six players currently out injured.

The Shielfielders travel to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the Lowland League on Saturday looking to move up the table from their current 13th position.

“First of all, we need to apologise to the fans, that’s really not acceptable. It’s nothing to do with the formation we play or whatever team the gaffer puts out, it’s just as individuals and as a collective, as a team, it was just not good enough today,” said skipper Calum Antell. “Fair play to Preston, they fully deserved the win, but we were nowhere near good enough.”