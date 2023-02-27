Match action from Berwick Rangers vs Rangers B on Saturday. Picture by Alan Bell.

A strong team performance against Rangers B, who are battling for the Lowland League title, meant that the seventh-placed side are now just a point behind East Kilbride in sixth.

Both teams had chances in the early stages before Berwick took the lead after 35 minutes.

A free kick was swung in from the right flank by Jordan Sinclair. The delivery was met by Michael Travis at the near post and his header found the back of the net.

The hosts doubled their lead a few minutes later from the penalty spot after Connor Allan’s challenge inside the area on Liam Buchanan was deemed to be a foul by the referee.

Lewis Baker’s penalty kick was fired into the bottom left hand corner.

Berwick almost made it 3-0 just over 10 minutes in the second half when Graham Taylor’s sliding effort was saved by the Rangers B keeper.

Substitute Connor Young went close for the visitors with a left-footed free kick, but his strike was pushed away by Calum Antell in the Berwick goal.

The home side then sealed the three points after 74 minutes. Buchanan latched onto a pass and his excellent shot across goal found the far corner.

Speaking after the game to the club’s social media pages, Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic.

“To beat any Rangers team is a real coup. We were set up well, we stayed brave, we stayed 4-4-2.

“I thought the longer the first half went, we grew into the game and scored a good goal from a set piece.

“The penalty kick was probably a little bit fortuitous, but we’ve had them against us plenty of times so we take the good with the bad.

“Then (in the second half), Liam’s goal is sensational, great individual play to hit the top corner.

“When you’re winning, you roll over week to week and you know what your team’s going to be unless someone has a knock.”