Berwick Rangers make cup exit

Rangers went down to a 2-1 loss, with the hosts taking the in the first minute of the match, netting with a strike from the edge of the box.

On 11 minutes Berwick drew level with a goal from Martin Ronnie, and that was how it remained u til half time.

But as in the first half, a lack of concentration cost then dearly at the start of the second, when straight from the re-start Stoneyburn went 2-1 in front.

On Saturday (August 27), Berwick are back in Lowland League action, home to Caledonian Braves.

Meanwhile, Rangers have signed Griffin Sabatini on a contract after he featured in recent fixtures against Broomhill and East Stirlingshire.

The 28 year-old from Zimbabwe has previously played in Switzerland, the United States and the Ukraine. He also had spells with Airdrie and Gretna and was offered a contract at Berwick after impressing manager Stuart Malcolm in his recent outings.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers were home to Dunbar United in the first round of the Challenge Cup, when they went down to a narrow 3-2 defeat.

On Saturday, Tweedmouth are away to Peebles Rovers in the second round of the Alex Jack Cup.

In the Border Amateur League Tweedmouth Amateurs were forced to call off their A League game against Stow because of the unavailability of players. Stow were awarded the points and the teams are due to meet again this weekend in the Border Cup at the Five Arches.

Berwick Colts’ home game against Jed Legion in the C Division was postponed because of the shortage of referees. TheColts have no game this weekend.

Highfields United drew 2-2 away to St Boswell’s. On Saturday they are away to Kelso Thistle.

In the Northern Alliance Division 2, North Sunderland got off the mark with a 1-0 midweek home win over Ellington after the visitors had three players sent off in the second half.