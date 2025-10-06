Berwick Rangers made to pay for errors by Celtic B after taking the lead

Berwick Rangers dominated Celtic B for long periods. Picture: Alan Bell

Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes felt his side have to learn from their mistakes after dominating Celtic B for long spells.

Liam Buchanan shot the Borderers ahead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute but the Hoops took full advantage of a couple of second half slip-ups to claim the three points at Shielfield.

“The boys will know that they should be making better decisions.

“The errors that we’ve made probably become irrelevant if we’ve taken a few more of the chances that we’ve created.

“The errors have cost us, and not taking chances have cost us,” Haynes told Official BRFC.

“Overall, I don’t think it’s a game we deserved to lose. I think in terms of open play we had more and better chances than Celtic did, and a couple of wrong decisions have ultimately cost us in the end.”

Calvin Keenan levelled for Celtic on the hour and Emmanuel Obidiwe put them in front with 15 minutes to go. Sam Sedwell rounded things off in the final minute.

“The boys stuck to the game plan and we had a good shape and we were well in control. I felt it was the most we’ve been in control of a game in terms of the first half performance.

“Celtic are a good side – they’re always going to have a spell in the match where they’re on top, and they started the second half well on top; but we’ve had a great opportunity to go 2-0 up just before they score from the corner kick, which does the game in terms of a contest, I feel. There’s a couple of errors and we get punished for it.

“When we go 2-1 down and we change shape we’re positive and have had two right good opportunities and a stonewall penalty kick before they score the third to tie up the game.

“It’s baffled me that we don’t get the penalty kick in that instance. It is what it is,” continued Haynes.

“I think they’ve had four efforts and scored three, while we’ve had eight or nine efforts, so I was delighted with the first half – we were well in control, shape was good, pressed them high, won turnovers, created opportunities.”

Berwick’s next game is at Hearts B on October 14 and the Borderers will look to pull away from the capital outfit, who sit below them in 16th position.