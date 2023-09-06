Action from Tuesday's game between Berwick Rangers and Hearts B. Picture: Alan Bell

With the top two goalscorers in the Scottish Lowland League Liam Buchanan and MaKenzie Kirkon the pitch, goals seemed assured and Hearts B’s leading scorer, Kirk, grabbed both their goals to bring his total for the season to nine and ensure his team headed home with a share of the points. Liam Buchanan remains on eight goals after failing to find the net, the Wee Gers’ goals coming courtesy of Drew Cummings in the 10th minute and Lewis Barr three minutes later.

For Hearts B it was their third draw in a row, while Berwick’s defeat at Cowdenbeath had brought to an end their four-game winning streak.

The Wee Gers got off to a good start, Cummings heading home a cross by Grant Nelson before Barr slotted through the goalkeeper’s legs to give Berwick an early two-goal cushion.

Hearts almost grabbed a goal back right at the end of the first half, Calum Antell making a good save.

The away team did pull a goal back after 49 minutes, Kirk heading home from a corner.

Berwick had opportunities to pull further ahead – Buchanan failing to find the target with a header before Cummings was tripped in the box, Lewis Baker’s penalty was saved and then Barr hit the woodwork and Baker again failed to score after being put through on goal.

Kirk pulled the visitors level from the penalty spot in 70th minute, before Buchanan was involved in the action at both ends, a clever back heel forcing the Hearts B keeper to make a good save before the striker a goal-line clearance at the other end to keep his side in the game.

There were further chances at both ends before the final whistle.

Berwick Rangers are in action away against Gretna on Saturday.