Berwick Rangers Ladies take on Bonnyrigg Rose at MKM Shielfield Park

Berwick Rangers Ladies will be hoping for more success this season. Picture: Ian Runciman

Berwick Rangers Ladies are back in action this Sunday when they face Bonnyrigg Rose at MKM Shielfield Park in their opening friendly.

The black and golds are gearing up for their first season in the higher NERWFL Northern in 2025/26 under the guidance of new manager Bill Blyth.

Rose play in the SWF Championship and should provide a good test for Blyth’s squad.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

Tweedmouth Rangers have received their opening fixtures for the East of Scotland Third Division, and will travel to Stoneyburn for the season opener on Saturday, July 26.

Tweedmouth Amateurs, meanwhile, were beaten 5-4 in the Ryan Renton memorial game by Team Renton.

Tweedmouth were four up at half time thanks to strikes from Ethan Herron, Luke Leah, Tayler Flannigan and Jack Sprot

Team Renton turned things around after the break as David Wilkie, Kyle Wood, Nick Deary and a Brian Renton penalty hit the net before Keez Cromarty grabbed a last-gasp winner.

Prior Wolfs meet Murderonzidancefloor in the Berwick Charities Cup Crammond Cup final at the Stanks on Saturday, kick-off 7pm.

Niall Jones, Conal Ham, Jay Baverstock, Sam Straughan and Cam Stitt were on target for Murderonzidancefloor in their 5-1 success over Butcher, Baker, Papermaker in the semis.

Prior Wolfs booked their spot with a 5-3 success against Game, Set and Snatch. Kyle Wood netted a hat-trick with Andrew Skelly and Craig Walker joining him on the scoresheet.

The Berwick Charities Cup final takes place at the Stanks the following Saturday, July 26, again with a 7pm kick-off, when Hadda Mad Dogs face Evergreens.

Mad Dogs were 6-0 victors over Net Six and Chill in their semi-final thanks to goals from Max Anderson (3), Thomas Forster, Rhys Common and Ben Lilburn.

Jonny Simpson struck twice for Evergreens in their 5-2 win over Alnmouth to book their spot.

Kieran Swinney, Craig Heath and Jordan Yardley got the others.