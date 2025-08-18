Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes (Pic: Dunbar United)

Berwick Rangers went out of the South Challenge Cup at the first hurdle.

The Borderers were beaten 4-1 at Caledonian Braves’ Alliance Park to put an early end to their interest in the competition.

Despite a couple of contentious moments during the game from the officials, boss Kevin Haynes refused to use any excuses and said the performance was just ‘not very good.’

“We had a game plan that we wanted to put in place and we never did it. I’ve asked them to do certain things and they’ve chose not to do it. It’s a conversation we’ve had in there and I’m not letting away any secrets. We have to do better,” the boss told the club’s social media.

Although a spot-kick from Taylor Hendrie drew the sides level, it proved the only high point for Rangers as they hosts were awarded a penalty of their own soon after at the other end.

“We got ourselves back in the game through a penalty and that’s taken away from us pretty cruelly right away with a decision that I feel is a foul for us, but he gives a penalty to Braves,” said Haynes.

“But that’s not why we lost the game – we lost the game because Braves were better than us. They’ve passed the ball better than us, they had more intensity, they made more forward runs, and they had that bit quality in the final third. That’s why we lost the game. It’s just sickening that you put so much into a week and it changes at the drop of a hat.”

The Braves’ opening goal had also come in questionable circumstances.

“I’m not sure whether it’s offside, I’d need to look at that back, but we’re down to ten men at that instance. We go down, we get a head knock, and we’re punished by that instance. We’ve got a drop ball 25 yards from goal that they score from when we’re down to ten men, but that’s football.

"There’ll be times this season when we get a break like that, but that impacted the game, then the penalty decision impacted the game – it’s just a disappointing day.”

Berwick are back in Lowland League action away to Cumbernauld Colts this Saturday after hosting Civil Service Strollers in mid-week, and Haynes is looking for a reaction from his players.

“We need to have runners going forward, we need to have runners going back – this is basic stuff that I don’t think we’re doing at the minute,” he said.

Tweedmouth Rangers also crashed out of the South Challenge Cup with a heavy defeat at MKM Shielfield.

The East of Scotland Division Three side were beaten 7-4 by Glasgow Uni with Kelvin Woodcock (2), Leo Harrison and Craig Heath getting on the scoresheet in the goalfest.

The side are back at home this weekend when they take on third-placed Newburgh.

Highfields United were also beaten at home in a high-scoring encounter in the Border Amateur A Division. They went down 6-4 against Tweeddale Rovers.

In the B Division, Tweedmouth Amateurs were beaten 5-1 at home by Biggar United. Euan Cromarty got the goal.

They had won the local derby at Berwick Town 2-1 last midweek thanks to goals from Cromarty and Tayler Flannigan, with Kyle Wood scoring for the red and blacks.

The Ammies go to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday while Town are on the road to Stow.