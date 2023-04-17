It finished all square in the game between Berwick Rangers and Civil Service Strollers. Picture: Berwick Rangers

Travis’s poor clearance in the opening minutes gifted Robbie Cole a goal for the hosts, before he made sure Rangers went home with a point by scoring in the 90th minute.

Even after conceding an early goal, the Wee Gers continued to play poorly, almost falling further behind after 10 minutes following another defensive mix-up.

They then started to get a foothold in the game and towards the end of the half thought they had an equaliser when a Strollers defender headed a cross into his own net, however, the referee’s assistant flagged for offside.

Lewis Allan was replaced by Grant Nelson for the second half as manager Stuart Malcolm looked to change things around.

It was the Strollers who almost scored again though, as they sliced through Rangers’ defence straight from the restart.

Is was then the turn of the Wee Gers to create a number of chances – Liam Buchanan passed to the sub Nelson, who got to the byline before cutting the ball back to Alex Harris, who fired over.

A Nelson cross then teed up Buchanan, but he headed wide before missing another opportunity.

Lewis Barr then saw a shot go high and wide before substitute Lewis Baker, who had come on with his brother Kyle in the 75th minute, saw his first touch hit the post and bounce out.

Buchanan then missed again before Travis scored the equaliser from a cross by Blair Sneddon.

The Wee Gers almost stole all three points right at the death, but Kyle Baker’s shot hit the keeper.

Speaking after the game, Stuart Malcom said his team were poor in the first half but created four or five clear-cut chances in the second half.

He added: “With the chances we had, we could have won it”, but added that a draw was a “fair result”.

The Wee Gers face Lowland League champions Spartans FC on Saturday (April 22).

