Action from Berwick Town v Lowick in the North Northumberland League,,a game Berwick won 11-2.

On the local front there were wins for Highfields, Berwick Town and Wooler.

It Spartans 28 minutes to find an opener, with Armstrong volleying into the net from the edge of the box. It was the only goal of the first half and the Edinburgh side had to wait until the 67th minute before they added a second through Calvary.

The third goal came just four minutes later, from the penalty spot, after Travis slid in and committed a foul in the box.

To complete a miserable afternoon in the capital for Rangers, Travis received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 90th minute as Berwick finished the game with ten men.

This Saturday (October 22), Berwick are away to Rangers B in the Lowland League.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers had no game. They return to action on Saturday with a Division 2 game away to Hawick.

In the Border Amateur League, there was a local derby in the C Division with Highfields United taking on Berwick Colts under the floodlights at the Sports Centre on Friday.

And it was Highfields, in their first home game of the campaign, with their first league win of the season, who emerged victorious, taking the spoils with a 3-1 scoreline. It also ended the Colts’ unbeaten start, inflicting their first league defeat after a run of five straight wins. Goalscorers for United were Jones, Dodd and Smolenskij.

BAL fixtures for this Saturday are: South Cup 1st round - North Berwick v Berwick Colts. A Division - Tweeddale Rovers v Tweedmouth Amateurs.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland were away to Wideopen in Division 2 when they went down to a disappointing 7-0 defeat, leaving the Seahouses side second from bottom of the table on nine points. On Saturday NS are away to Walker Central in the Amateur Cup.