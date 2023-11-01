Jamie Stevenson in action during the cup tie with Camelon Juniors. Picture: Kristopher Dowell.

Taking over after Stuart Malcolm left to join the coaching staff at Arbroath, Scobbie safely navigated his team’s progress to the quarter-finals of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup with a 3-2 win away at Camelon Juniors last Friday.

This weekend the Wee Gers return to league action and will be hoping to get their league campaign back on track after recent defeats. Tranent are on a good run of form with five wins out of five and currently sit in fourth place in the league.

Speaking after the cup win, Scobbie said his players “gave me everything”. He added: “We got into great areas, we were brave on the ball as well, so everything I asked them, they’ve done.”

Looking ahead to the game against Tranent, he said the match would be “a tough ask” and said: “They’ve got some fantastic players, some good experienced pros, but I’m a manager that wants to focus on my team and that’s what I’ll be doing.”

Goal scoring has been an issue for the Wee Gers since Liam Buchanan left and Scobbie said he told his players before Friday’s game to “go and express themselves, go enjoy themselves” and not to be afraid to make mistakes or miss chances.

All the Wee Gers’ goals on Friday came in the first half, with two from Graham Taylor and the opener from Lewis Barr.

It was the home team who had the best of the early chances, Callum Antell being forced into action following a corner and then a poor effort by Rhys Walker after he had done the hard work and set himself up for the shot.

Berwick took the lead when Barr bundled home following a well-worked free kick after Jamie Stevenson had been fouled. Stevenson almost scored himself with a superb free kick, but Evan Collumbine was equal to it, pushing it onto his crossbar, only to see the ball fall for Taylor, who prodded it home.

An error by the home team moments before the half-time whistle gifted Taylor his second goal.