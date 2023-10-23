Berwick Rangers denied by an 'unbelievable' strike as their goal drought continues

Stuart Malcolm took charge of his 100th competitive game as boss of Berwick Rangers on Saturday.

Their dip in results since the club announced it needs to make savings which saw them lose several players has seen them slip to mid table and a third tough game in a week ended in their fourth consecutive defeat, and their fourth game without hitting scoring.

Stuart Malcolm, who was overseeing his 100th competitive game in charge at the club, must wish he could still name last season’s top scorer in the league, Liam Buchanan, in his starting 11, the ex-Wee Gers striker scoring for his new club Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend.

The only goal of the game came in the second half and was an ‘unbelievable’ strike by Bright Prince.

Berwick’s first real chance fell to one of the loanee signings, Bayley Klimionek, the St Johnstone player missing the target by inches.

Lewis Barr did brilliantly to control a ball by Scott Bright but couldn’t keep his shot down and then Kyle Baker failed to connect with a ball from Graham Taylor following good work down the wing by Barr.

Barr had another good chance early in the second half but directed his effort straight at Ross Connelly in the Albion goal.

The Wee Gers fell behind to Prince’s goal shortly afterwards, but kept creating chances, Jamie McCormack volleying over from a Jamie Stevenson corner and Taylor forcing Connelly to scramble his shot to safety.

Klimionek almost equalised near the end of the game, hitting a superb free kick that the Albion keeper just managed to tip over the bar.

Reflecting on the game, Malcolm said his team should have got at least a point. He added: “We created the better chances but poor decisions in the final third cost us, but I thought our defensive work was excellent.

“The goal that beats us is an absolutely unbelievable finish into the far corner, but if we keep doing the things that we’re doing, we’re not going to be free-scoring goals, but if we can get our noses in front we’re going to be very, very hard to beat.”