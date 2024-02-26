Jamie Stevenson was sent off late in the first half against Celtic B. Picture: Alan Bell

Thomas Scobbie’s team have now lost two league games on the trot, this time going down to a Ben Quinn goal in the 63rd minute after Jamie Stevenson was dismissed just before half time.

The home team had most of the possession and probably deserved all three points, but Berwick had chances to get a draw, with Jackson Mylchreest having a couple of efforts in the first half that came to nothing before second-half substitute Cammy Graham almost grabbed a late equaliser, but his shot blocked by the keeper’s feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic B, who are unbeaten this calendar year, started the game well but without creating any clear-cut chances. Calum Antell saving from Lewis Dobbie with their first real shot on target.

The referee changed the course of the game late in the half when he showed Stevenson a second yellow after he and several other Berwick players questioned why the assistant referee hadn’t flagged a Celtic B player for offside.

Stevenson was one of five players already in the referee’s notebook after a late challenge earlier in the game, so when the referee booked him for dissent his game was over – much to the disbelief of his colleagues and manager.

The injustice seemed to spur Berwick on and they started the second half on the front foot, with both Callum Mackay and Mylchreest having efforts blocked before a header by Dougie Hill from a corner kick was cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the home team got their noses in front, it was always going to be a tough task for Berwick and they left empty-handed.

Scobbie said after the game: “Red cards change games. I’ve spoken to the referee about what he said and for me it’s not a red card.”

He added: “I thought second half we held our shape fantastically well, we broke away two or three times and almost nicked it at the end with Cammy’s good chance.”