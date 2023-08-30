Berwick Rangers players have been all smiles this season after wins in the league and cup. Picture: Alan Bell

Stuart Malcolm shuffled his team around as they played their third game in a week and they were never put any real pressure, with keeper Callum Antell not called into action until early in the second half.

The goals came from a Lewis Baker hat-trick and first goals of the season for Grant Nelson, Drew Cummings, who signed a contract extension with the club earlier in the week, and substitute Alex Harris.

The home team were happy for the Wee Gers to have possession and break on the counter but found themselves one down after just six minutes, Nelson finding the back of the net despite keeper Mikolaj Komocki’s best efforts to keep his shot out.

Berwick continued to create chances, Lewis Baker heading straight at Komocki before a great piece of skill by Cummings saw him cut inside and fire home his first goal for the Wee Gers.

Komocki saved an effort by Nelson after Crossgates had gifted the ball to Lewis Baker, whose shot was blocked before falling to Nelson.

Kyle and Lewis Baker then combined in a move that ended with the latter hitting a shot over the bar.

Lewis Baker finally got his first goal of the match, and the season, after good play by Nelson, who retrieved a ball played down the line.

The home team came out in the second half with a bit more purpose, but found themselves four down in the 50th minute when Lewis Baker grabbed his second of the afternoon after former Wee Ger Craig Reid failed to deal with a long ball forward by second-half substitute David Ferguson.

Antell was called into action a few minutes later, saving a shot by Archie Campbell with his feet.

After that it was all one-way traffic again, Lewis Barr, who had come on in the 60th minute, picking out Harris with a pass, who took a touch before firing home.

The sixth came from the penalty spot after Ferguson was hauled down, Lewis Baker stepping forward to complete his hat-trick.