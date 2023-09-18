Young midfielder Drew Cummings scored for Berwick Rangers against Edinburgh University. Picture: Ian Runciman.

Two goals from Cammy Graham, and a goal apiece for Drew Cummings and Lewis Baker saw the Wee Gers beat the students, but it was the students, who are struggling in the league with a solitary win to their name, who took the initiative in the first half, taking the lead before Berwick fought back with two goals late on to go in after the first 45 minutes in front.

Manager Stuart Malcolm made four changes to his team, bringing in Seff Khyyam, Cammy Graham, Blair Sneddon and Thomas Kay for Liam Buchanan, Lewis Barr, Jamie McCormack and Callum Antell, and replacement keeper Kay had a busy first half, saving from Vincent Anderson twice and palming away a free kick by Will Antoniuk as the home team took the game to Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh University got the goal their efforts deserved after 30 minutes when David Maskrey fired home, with the help of a deflection, after the Wee Gers failed to deal with a free kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite all their endeavour, the students were only one goal ahead and Drew Cummings pulled the Wee Gers level following a cross by Graham Taylor. The visitors then went in front when Graham got the first of his two of the afternoon after a lovely through ball by Khyyam.

It was almost 3-1 late in the first half, but Bayley Klimionek hit the side netting with his effort after latching on to a glorious pass by Cummings.

The third goal came after unselfish play by Jamie Stevenson, who dispossessed the university’s captain Matthew Dick and passed the ball to Graham, who put the ball in the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team almost pulled a goal back after 60 minutes when Joe Aitken headed a free kick by Luke Murray wide.

Berwick were able to see the game out after then, grabbing their fourth when Baker’s initial effort following a corner was blocked on the line but came straight back to him, the substitute heading home.