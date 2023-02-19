Liam Buchanan celebrates his goal against Open Goal Broomhill. Picture: Alan Bell

The Borderers secured all three points in a close fought 2-1 win over Open Goal Broomhill at Shielfield Park on Saturday.

Two second half goals were enough to seal the win with a delightful chip from Liam Buchanan followed by a great run and finish from Jordan Sinclair.

The result saw Berwick leapfrog their Cumbernauld-based opponents to move into a season-high seventh spot in the league table.

Liam Buchanan, scorer of Berwick's first goal in the win over Open Goal Broomhill. Picture: Alan Bell

A fine crowd of 434 were there to watch it and there was also plenty of praise on social media afterwards.

Berwick seemingly had the first chance of the match when Lewis Baker got through after a slip by the centre back only for the referee to pull play back for a foul.

He then shot high and wide from distance twice before playing his part in a great build up on 38 minutes, whipping in a ball from the right which Lewis Barr fired over.

Another break down the right on 41 minutes by Lewis Hall eventually saw the ball make its way to Buchanan but his shot was easily saved.

Jordan Sinclair slots home for Berwick Rangers against Open Goal Broomhill. Picture: Alan Bell

Five minutes into the second half he made amends with a fine finish but Broomhill were back on level terms two minutes later from a penalty by Watson.

Four minutes later the Black and Gold were back in front when Sinclair broke through the lines and slotted past the onrushing ‘keeper.

Broomhill went down to 10 men on 66 minutes when Semple was sent off for lashing out at Barr.

But the Shielfield outfit were indebted to ‘keeper Calum Antell on 71 minutes when he pulled off a great save to prevent an equaliser.

Jordan Sinclair celebrates. Picture: Alan Bell

