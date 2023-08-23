Liam Buchanan scored a hat-trick against Edinburgh University to add to the goal he scored against Celtic B on Saturday. Picture: Berwick Rangers

Their stoppage time win against Celtic B on Saturday put the Wee Gers 10th place in the table while Edinburgh University are yet to win this season, however it was the students who stuck first, capitalising on some poor defending to score after just 30 seconds through Joe Aitken.

The Wee Gers thought they had drawn level shortly afterwards only for Michael Travis’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

They continued to dominate possession but the students defended stubbornly and almost scored a second in the closing stages of the first half when Ryan Murray fired over after a cross was cleared straight to him.

Buchanan’s three goals in the space of 13 minutes in the second half swung the game decisively Berwick’s way. His first came from the penalty spot after Lewis Barr was pulled down in the area, the second from a free kick after another foul on Barr and the third was a tap-in after the initial shot by substitute Grant Nelson was saved.

The Wee Gers had further chances, substitute Lewis Baker, who replaced Buchanan, firing over the bar and a triallist hitting the woodwork after a cross by Nelson.

The club has started a GoFundMe page for midfielder Kane O’Connor, who ruptured his ACL in the pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

Due to the extent of his injury he will be off work for an extended period of time and will miss most of the season.

The club has helped him with his medical costs and has launched the fundraiser to help with any further costs.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-kane-oconnor

Berwick Rangers are away at Crossgates Primrose in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday.

Midfielder Drew Cummings, who played in Tuesday’s game, has signed a contract extension through to the 2024/25 season.