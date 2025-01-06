Berwick Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie leaves by mutual consent

By Jon Tait
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:20 GMT
Thomas Scobbie has left Berwick Rangers. Picture: Ian Runciman
Thomas Scobbie has left Berwick Rangers. Picture: Ian Runciman
Berwick Rangers’ win over Gala ended Thomas Scobbie’s time at MKM Shielfield on a high note.

The manager left his post by mutual consent on the day after the game.

Scobbie, 36, joined the club as a player in 2021 and became part Stuart Malcolm’s backroom staff in 2022/23.

He was appointed manager in October 2023 and Berwick finished 12th in the Lowland League in his first season in charge.

This season has been hindered by a number of long-term injuries, with the Borderers currently 15th.

A club statement read:

Berwick Rangers can confirm that the club and manager Thomas Scobbie have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

“All at Berwick Rangers would like to thank Thomas for all his efforts in his 14 months in charge of the team, and we wish him the very best for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage, and will provide an update on our new manager in due course.”

