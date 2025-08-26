Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes blasts players after they let in three first-half goals against Cumbernauld Colts

Liam Buchanan scored a penalty in the game against Cumbernauld Colts. Picture: Alan Bell

Berwick boss Kevin Haynes issued an apology to travelling fans following a first-half horror show at Broadwood.

The black and golds found themselves 3-0 down at the break as goals from Cumbernauld Colts’ Josh Farquhar, Josh Jack and Billy Mortimer left them with too much to do.

Although the Borderers fought back in the second period with goals from Liam Buchanan, with a penalty, and a Scott-Taylor Mackenzie header, the hosts held out in what proved a nervy finish.

“People have travelled and spent money to get here. It’s not a short distance and there’s trains and cars coming, so I apologise to those guys that have travelled and spent their hard-earned money to watch that first half – it’s just not acceptable,” the manager told the club’s media.

“It was a game of two halves. It’s nothing to do with shape, it’s nothing to do with formations or style, it’s players being willing to do the hard work,” said Haynes.

“I don’t think we matched Cumbernauld Colts in any departments in the first half. They ran off us, we never tracked runners, and on the ball was bitterly disappointing.

“Every time we had the ball, we gave them it back and we invited more pressure. The end product wasn’t good enough and, ultimately, we were probably in a deserved position at half time,” he continued.

“Second half – I’ve praised them in the last few weeks for the desire and the fight that they have to get back into games, but today was just a mountain too high.

“We’re not good enough to give teams a three-goal advantage. There is a bit of credit to the players for that second-half performance and winning the second half, but you get zero points for that. The damage is already done.

“We’ve missed a glorious opportunity at 3-2 with 15 minutes to go which would have put the game all-square and then we would have had a real game on our hands at that stage and probably with a little bit impetus and momentum, but it’s not meant to be and the damage is done first half.”

Berwick go to second-placed Clydebank this weekend and Haynes says his players can expect no let up there.

“We’re playing a side who are flying and who are really, really good, and if they thought last Saturday was tough, Saturday is going to be even tougher,” he said.