Berwick Rangers boss expects a reaction from players after heavy defeat at Broxburn

Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes is looking for a positive reaction after his side went down to a heavy defeat at Broxburn.

The Borderers had taken a point with a 0-0 shut-out at Tranent last midweek but crashed to a 5-0 reverse at Albyn Park.

With Rangers taking on Dunipace in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Tuesday night ahead of a return to Shielfield this weekend when they host East Stirlingshire, the gaffer wants things put right – and quick.

“The good bit is, we’ve got a wrong we need to put right and we can do it pretty quickly,” he told the club’s social media.

“Dunipace is a hard game. We always find what happens in football is, when a team’s coming to play against a team in the league above in a cup tie – it’s their cup final and they’ll come with the same determination as Broxburn had today, they’ll come with the same intensity, they have really good players and they pass the ball well, and Danny Smith always has them organised.

“If we put in a performance like that (against Broxburn) we should expect nothing from the game, so it’s got to be a reaction, it’s got to be a positive reaction – we’ve got to regroup, we have to get back together.

“We’ve no time to go on the training park so we’ll have to do everything on the board to further preparation for that game.

“We were never going to win every game of the season, that’s just not going to happen. Do I expect us to capitulate like that today? No, I don’t. But if we can get this out of our system pretty soon, we’ve got two good home games to get back on the horse effectively.

“I’m all about win your home games and pick up what you can away from home and that’s a bonus.

“We’ll be back, the boys have got a bit fight, they’re hurting in there, so they’ll react positively, I’m sure.”

Broxburn led 2-0 at the interval with skipper Pyper deflecting into his own net for the opener and Shaun Brown adding a second in added time.

Brown added his second in the 65th minute and a late double from Errol Douglas piled on the agony.

“We never matched Broxburn. We never matched them with the intensity levels, we never matched them with the quality, and for a team who I think have looked defensively sound over the course of the pre-season and the first two league games, we looked so disjointed and all over the place,” said Haynes.

“We were just poor on and off the ball today.”