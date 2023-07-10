Kane O'Connor slots home for Berwick Rangers against a Hibs Development XI at Shielfield Park. Picture: Alan Bell

The Lowland League took the lead with just three minutes on the clock, former Hearts youngster Cammy Graham bending a fine effort into the far top corner.

Josh Landers was first to try his luck for the Hibs Development XI but former Easter Road youngster Calum Antell saved well from the forward.

The Welshman came to Berwick’s rescue again shortly after when he again denied Landers after a fine through ball from Malek Zaid.

It was the Libyan-born midfielder who got Hibs back on level terms shortly before the half-hour mark. Jair Tavares did well on the left side and fed Landers, who held the ball up well before laying it off to Zaid, whose effort beat Antell despite the ‘keeper getting a hand to it.

Liam Buchanan then went close but his clipped effort cleared the bar as Stuart Malcolm’s side sought an immediate reaction.

With ten minutes to play in the first period, Berwick retook the lead. Blair Sneddon sent a ball to the back post where Grant Nelson brought it down and slipped it to David Ferguson, who nearly replicated Graham’s opener with a well struck effort into the top corner.

Hibs were getting forward well after the break but the Berwick defence stood firm and Antell was rarely troubled.

The hosts extended their lead just after the hour mark and it was another former Hibs kid Kane O’Connor, who finished from close range following a stramash in the box after a corner.

Hibs were awarded a penalty with ten to play, Oscar MacIntyre sending Antell the wrong way to reduce arrears but although Hibs pushed for an equaliser, they were unable to secure the draw.

Berwick: Antell, Ferguson (Trialist A 46’), Sneddon, MacKay, Travis (Trialist B 46’), O’Connor, Taylor, Nelson, Buchanan (Cummings 62’), Harris (L Baker 46’), Graham (K Baker 62’). Subs not used: Kay

