News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Berwick Rangers beat Hibs development team to make it back-to-back pre-season wins

Berwick Rangers beat a young Hibernian side to record their second successive pre-season win at Shielfield Park on Saturday.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST
Kane O'Connor slots home for Berwick Rangers against a Hibs Development XI at Shielfield Park. Picture: Alan BellKane O'Connor slots home for Berwick Rangers against a Hibs Development XI at Shielfield Park. Picture: Alan Bell
Kane O'Connor slots home for Berwick Rangers against a Hibs Development XI at Shielfield Park. Picture: Alan Bell

The Lowland League took the lead with just three minutes on the clock, former Hearts youngster Cammy Graham bending a fine effort into the far top corner.

Josh Landers was first to try his luck for the Hibs Development XI but former Easter Road youngster Calum Antell saved well from the forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Welshman came to Berwick’s rescue again shortly after when he again denied Landers after a fine through ball from Malek Zaid.

It was the Libyan-born midfielder who got Hibs back on level terms shortly before the half-hour mark. Jair Tavares did well on the left side and fed Landers, who held the ball up well before laying it off to Zaid, whose effort beat Antell despite the ‘keeper getting a hand to it.

Most Popular

Liam Buchanan then went close but his clipped effort cleared the bar as Stuart Malcolm’s side sought an immediate reaction.

With ten minutes to play in the first period, Berwick retook the lead. Blair Sneddon sent a ball to the back post where Grant Nelson brought it down and slipped it to David Ferguson, who nearly replicated Graham’s opener with a well struck effort into the top corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hibs were getting forward well after the break but the Berwick defence stood firm and Antell was rarely troubled.

The hosts extended their lead just after the hour mark and it was another former Hibs kid Kane O’Connor, who finished from close range following a stramash in the box after a corner.

Hibs were awarded a penalty with ten to play, Oscar MacIntyre sending Antell the wrong way to reduce arrears but although Hibs pushed for an equaliser, they were unable to secure the draw.

Berwick: Antell, Ferguson (Trialist A 46’), Sneddon, MacKay, Travis (Trialist B 46’), O’Connor, Taylor, Nelson, Buchanan (Cummings 62’), Harris (L Baker 46’), Graham (K Baker 62’). Subs not used: Kay

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hibs: Croft, Whittaker (McGrath 64’), McGregor (Calder 46’), Hastie, O MacIntyre, Smith (Bulloch 61’), Zaid (Bruce 75’), Hamilton (McGarva 74’), Wright, Tavares (McMurdo 74’), Landers (Cleland 64’). Subs not used: Sinnefoh

Related topics:Berwick Rangers