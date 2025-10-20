Berwick Rangers are undone by basic errors against Albion Rovers

Liam Buchanan couldn't replicate his goalscoring form against Hearts B on Saturday. Picture: Alan Bell

Disappointed Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes felt his side were ‘totally outworked’ in their 4-1 defeat at Albion Rovers.

The Borderers had been hoping to build on a midweek 3-1 success in the capital against Hearts B which took them up to 10th in the table.

But they found themselves behind at Coatbridge after just 21 seconds when a cut-back was deflected into the path of Sonny Aluko to gleefully ram into the net.

It was two in the 15th minute when Rovers broke from a Berwick corner and Grant Marshall chipped home from around 45 yards.

And Albion added a third within five minutes when Alfie Lumsden tucked away into the corner of the net following a defensive error to leave Rangers with a mountain to climb.

Although debutant Michael Barfoot pulled one back soon after when he bent a superb free kick into the corner of the net, the black and golds’ efforts in the second half went unrewarded and Tony Garth prodded in a fourth past Liam Campbell five minutes from time.

“The goals that we’ve conceded are created by our own errors and they capitalised on that,” Haynes told BRFC TV.

“I can accept that, to a point. I can’t accept the getting outworked by any opposition.

“Sandy Clark must be absolutely delighted with his squad because as a team they’ve not been on form but they’ve come out of the traps really early, capitalised on our mistakes and worked really hard all over the pitch.

“The effort they put in was outstanding and they thoroughly deserved the three points.

“I’m bitterly disappointed in how we approached the game and how reacted to the situation in the game.

“The lads are saying the ball is out of play for the first goal but they’re experienced enough to play to the whistle – we didn’t do that and we got punished for it.

“The second goal we concede possession on the halfway line and again, it’s avoidable. The third goal there’s possibly a foul on Joe but it’s basic, basic stuff and we didn’t do that.

“The consistency is something that needs to be fixed. We need to be able to grind out results.”

Berwick have a free weekend due to cup fixtures and Haynes is looking to arrange a bounce game.