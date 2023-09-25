It's back to the drawing board for Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm after Saturday's defeat.

Both teams were knocked out in the first round of the cup last season, Brora Rangers, who play in the Highland League, losing to Broomhill and Berwick Rangers to Linlithgow Rose, and both were hoping to progress further this season.

The hosts are on a good run of form, going eight matches unbeaten in all competitions, while Berwick beat Edinburgh University 4-1 in the Southern Challenge Cup in their last game.

The match was a slightly tetchy affair, with both teams desperate for the win. The comings together began almost from the first whistle after Liam Buchanan was brought down. Brora collected three yellow cards in quick succession early in the second half as they tried to protect their 3-1 first-half lead, before catching Berwick twice on the break in the second 45 minutes as the Wee Gers looked for a way back into the match.

Buchanan had the first attempt on goal, but his shot was blocked, before Brora took the lead after 20 minutes through Andy Macrae. They almost scored again six minutes later, but Buchanan was on hand to clear the danger.

The Wee Gers drew level after a well-worked throw-in routine that ended with David Ferguson scoring after good work by Michael Travis. They were level for just 10 minutes before Jordan Macrae put the home team back in front.

Things went from bad to worse for the Wee Gers two minutes later when Andy Macrae made them pay for a poor pass to put the home team 3-1 ahead at half time.

Buchanan had another chance early in the second half before Brora put the game beyond Berwick’s reach in the 57th minute, catching the Wee Gers on the break as they looked for a goal to pull themselves back into the tie.

Brora then scored their fifth and although Berwick had further chances, the tie was over.