Berwick Rangers and Tweedmouth Rangers play in friendly game to help players get back to fitness

Berwick Rangers and Tweedmouth Rangers played a friendly game at MKM Shielfield. Picture: Alan Bell

Both Alex Harris and Alfie Robinson appeared in a behind closed doors friendly against neighbours Tweedmouth Rangers at MKM Shielfield last Thursday night.

Berwick boss Kevin Haynes used the run-out as an opportunity to give players returning from the treatment table the chance to test their fitness and to provide game time for players in the squad.

“The friendly was definitely beneficial with players returning from injury such as Alex Harris, so we’re looking to get these guys games,” said Haynes.

Former Hibs and Falkirk winger Harris and ex-Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath and Gretna 2008 defender Robinson will now look to get back into the squad in the coming weeks.

“The team have been pretty consistent over the last few weeks as well, so where guys who’ve spent time on the bench have needed minutes to get up to speed, so we used the game last Thursday for that,” continued the boss.

“The reason that we didn’t do it on the Saturday was because we have the league game against Hearts B on Tuesday evening so we wanted to get a friendly, but equally give them enough rest before the game on Tuesday.”

Haynes felt it was beneficial for the clubs to play the friendly.

“It's great having that link with Tweedmouth and hopefully they can take something from these types of games as well,” he said.

Berwick travel to fellow former SPFL side Albion Rovers on Saturday. The Cliftonhill outfit have a co-operation deal with SPL side Kilmarnock and have included a number of promising youngsters from Rugby Park in their squad this season.

Sandy Clark’s team are just a point ahead of Rangers in the table ahead of Tuesday evening’s round of Lowland League fixtures.

“They’re two teams that are around about us in the league and teams that we want to take points from – but also they’re difficult away games, as is every game is in this league,” said Haynes

“Hearts are doing really well – they ran East Kilbride pretty close last weekend. I was at that game and managed to watch that, so they’re doing alright, as are Albion Rovers.

“They’ve had a big turnover of players in the summer and have made changes, but are still holding their own as well.”