Vandals caused damage to the pitch at Shielfield Park over the weekend. Picture: Berwick Rangers

In a joint statement, the clubs slammed the “irresponsible, reckless and dangerous behaviour at Shielfield Park”.

They added: “Shielfield Park is a venue that is for the shared enjoyment of our supporters, and is a workplace for the staff and volunteers of the football club and speedway.

“To see their hard work jeopardised by the selfish behaviour of a mindless minority is not something either of our organisations will tolerate.”

The police have been contacted and the clubs have passed on photographs of the damage caused and of the offenders.

There was a more celebratory atmosphere at Shielfield Park on Saturday when the Wee Gers took on a Sunderland AFC XI for club secretary Dennis McCleary’s testimonial match.

More than 700 people turned out to watch the game, which ended 1-3 to the visitors.

McCleary has been granted a testimonial season to mark his 50 years service to Berwick Rangers, his association with his home town team starting in 1970.

He said: “I would just like to take time to thank each and everyone who messaged on Facebook, emailed etc to wish me all the best for the testimonial on Saturday and to all who came along to the game on what wasn't the best of days weatherwise.

“Thank you all and to Brian Porteous, Craig Forsyth and Mark McLeman, the committee, for so much hard work and support, and to all at Berwick Rangers, directors, officials, staff, management, players, and to Sunderland AFC and Angela Brown Catering.”

McCleary is also associated with Berwick Speedway and a spokesman said: “Bearing in mind how busy Dennis was on football business, it is amazing how much time he managed to find to ensure speedway has survived in the town for over 50 years.

“In that time he has not only been the voice of Saturday nights for countless spectators but also been at various times co-promoter, team manager, programme editor, timekeeper and incident recorder, video commentator as well as bringing his legendary secretarial skills into play on numerous occasions.