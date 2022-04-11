Berwick prize guys pick up end of season awards

Trophy winners at the Berwick Rangers’ Player of the Year awards which were presented on Saturday. Picture by Ian Runciman.

Afterwards, the players gathered for the traditional end of season awards.

Versatile defender David Ferguson won the coveted Players’ Player of the Year award and was also named Directors’ Player of the Year.

Captain Jamie Pyper scooped the Steven Mitchell Memorial trophy as Berwick Juniors’ award winner.

Talented youngster Ciaran Heeps was named Young Player of the Year, lifting the Raymond Hogg award, whilst the new David Spence Supporters’ Player of the Year award, voted for by members of Berwick Rangers Supporters Trust and Berwick Rangers Supporters’ Club, was won by Graham Taylor.

The game against Spartans from Edinburgh ended 0-0.

But it was not without incident as they had to play more than half the game with only ten men after goalkeeper Andrew McNeil was sent off in the 38th minute.

With no reserve keeper on the bench, Lewis Baker had to take over between the posts for ther remainder of the game, pulling off a fine double save in the dying minutes to earn his side a point.

The draw means Berwick remain sixth in the table on 54 points.

This Saturday (April 16), Stuart Malcolm’s side play their final league game of the season when they travel to take on East Stirling, who are seventh with 53 points.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers recorded their biggest win of the season in Conference A with a 6-0 home win over Craigroyston. The win lifted them three points clear of their opponents in the table on 15 points. On Saturday they are away to Edinburgh United.

In the Border Amateur League it was semi-final day in the Sanderson Cup with Spittal Rovers and Berwick Colts both in action.

The Colts won through to the final 3-1 on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Lauder, but Spittal lost out 3-0 away to Hawick Colts.