Berwick make winning start to League Cup programme

Kieran McGrath, scorer of the Berwick Rangers’ goal at Vale of Leithen, and action from the Northern Alliance game between North Sunderland and Red House Farm (picture by Michael Fawcus).

The only goal of the game was scored by Kieran McGrath, who netted after 41 minutes.

Both teams got off to a slow start and goalmouth action was at a premium. But McGrath broke the deadlock when he fired in a free kick from 25 yards.

Just before half-time Aidan Denholm hit the bar for Berwick and Lewis Barr failed to turn in the rebound. From the resulting corner McGrath headed over the top.

In the second half both teams again failed to trouble their opposition goalkeepers and Rangers took the victory.

On Saturday (March 26), Berwick play their second group game in the competition at home to Gala Fairydean.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers lost 6-1 at home to Jeanfield Swifts in their League Cup clash. On Saturday Tweedmouth are home to Haddington Athletic in the league.

In the Border Amateur League it was local derby day in the C Division with Berwick Colts home to rivals Spittal Rovers.

The Colts scored first, but Spittal hit back with two goals from Grey and one from Coyle to make it eight wins out of eight. The win places Rovers second in the table on 24 points, three points behind leaders Hawick Colts, who have played three games more.

Highfields United gained all three points with a good 2-1 away win against Eyemouth United, the result placing the Berwick side third in the table on 23 points, having played four games more than Spittal.

BAL fixtures for Saturday are: B Division - Tweedmouth Ams v Kelso Thistle. C Division - Gala Fairydean Rovers v Berwick Colts; Highfields United v Spittal Rovers.

In the Northern Alliance North Sunderland were home to Red House Farm in Division 3 and they climbed the table to fourth with a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

Goalscorers for the Seahouses side were: Tom Allan (2), Kyle Jeffrey (2), Richard Stanwix and Evan Moir.