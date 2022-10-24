Football

Locally, there were wins for Tweedmouth Rangers and Wooler.

Stuart Malcolm’s side were in contention right up to the 80th minute as it remained at 0-0. But Rangers B, who sit top of the division, scored three goals in the final ten minutes to take all three points and leave Berwick empty handed on their trip to Dumbarton.

The home goalscorers were Connor Allan, Charlie Lindsay and James Graham.

The defeat leaves Berwick 12th in the table on 17 points and on Saturday (October 29) they are home to Cowdenbeath.

In the East of Scotland League, Michael Robinson scored a hat-trick as Tweedmouth Rangers won 4-1 away to Hawick Royal Albert.

The win puts Tweedmouth ninth in Division 2 on 16 points and this weekend they are away to Edinburgh United.

In the Border Amateur, Berwick Colts were beaten 6-0 away to North Berwick in the first round of the South Cup.

In the A Division, Tweedmouth Amateurs went down 4-2 away to Tweeddale Rovers, whilst in the C Division, Highfields lost 4-3 away to Eyemouth Amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Berwick Colts are the only local side in action, away to Hawick Colts in the Waddell Cup.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland had a free weekend - on Saturday they are away to Walker Central in the Amateur Cup.