Berwick lose away to Cumbernauld in Lowland League

Berwick Rangers FC.

The only goal of the game came in the 65th minute when Dylan Forrest headed in a cross from the left.

The Borderers handed a debut to new signing Conrad Balatoni, who joined on loan from Clyde until the end of the season. The defender has already signed a pre-cont4act agreement to play for the Shielfield Park outfit in 2022-23. The defeat leaves Rangers seventh in the table on 49 points from 29 games - on Saturday (March 5), they are away to Dalbeattie Star.

In the East of Scotland League, Tweedmouth Rangers faced league leaders Leith Athletic at home in the A Conference where they went down to a 3-0 defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tweedmouth are third from bottom of the table with 12 points from their 20 games played. On Saturday, they are home to Thornton Hibs in the Qualifying League.

In the Border Amateur League, B Division leaders Tweedmouth Amateurs turned in a below par performance but still managed to pick up all three points with a 2-1 away win over Jed Legion, their goals coming from Maden and substitute Hossack.

In the C Division, Spittal Rovers won 5-2 at home against Hawick Colts, a game in which both sides failed to convert from the penalty spot. The Berwick side’s goalscorers were: Thomas Grey (2), Paul Wood, Stuart Coyle and Rhys Bloomfield.

Fixtures for local sides in the BAL this weekend are:

Waddell Cup QF - Spittal Rovers v Hawick Waverley. B League - Gala Hotspur v Tweedmouth Ams.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland lost 3-1 at home against Whitley Bay Reserves in the League Cup. On Saturday, NS are back in league action in Division 3, away to second from bottom Fawdon.