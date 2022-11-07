Action from Berwick Rangers’ 1-1 home draw with Civil Service Strollers. Picture by Alan Bell.

But Stuart Malcolm’s side left it late, with their equaliser coming in the 85th minute courtesy of Liam Buchanan.

The visitors had taken the lead through Faye after half an hour, but the home side turned in an improved second half performance and deservedly levelled with five minutes to go.

The draw leaves Rangers 12th of 19 in the Lowland League table on 21 points.

On Saturday (November 12) Berwick are away to East Kilbride.

In the East of Scotland League, in-form Tweedmouth Rangers, who had won their previous three games, were home to Edinburgh South in Division 2.

They failed to make it four from four, but managed to take a deserved point from a 3-3 draw at Old Shielfield, although they will be disappointed as they were in front and the visitors ended the game with only nine men.

Tweedmouth opened the scoring on 35 minutes through Craig Bell before Edinburgh had their goalkeeper sent off for a foul.

Before half-time Rangers extended their lead with Bell getting the final touch, but before the break South pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 atthe interval.

Drew Cummings made it 3-1 early in the second half with a free kick, but back came South to make it 3-2. They then had their captain red carded, but a late goal from a corner earned them a point.

Tweedmouth are now ninth in the table on 20 points. On Saturday they are home to 12th placed Newburgh.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs picked up a welcome three points with a 1-0 away win over Langlee Amateurs in the A Division. The only goal of the game was scored by Shane MacGregor.

Highfields faced Selkirk Vic in what was only their second home game of the season in the Waddell Cup and they recorded an emphatic 9-1 victory, with all their goals coming in the second half after trailing 1-0 at half-time. Dodds and Jones both hit hat-tricks with Wood, Smolenskij and Cleghorn also on target.

The game between Berwick Colts and Eyemouth Ammies was postponed because of the ongoing shortage of referees.

Fixtures for the BAL for this weekend are: C Division - Berwick Colts v Jed Legion; Highfields United v Gala Fairydean Ams.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland were away to Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs where they won 3-1. Goals from Ross Moor, Kyle Jeffrey and Tom Allan put the Seahouses side 12th in Division 2 with 12 points. On Saturday, NS are away to Blyth Rangers in the NFA Minor Cup.