Berwick kick off Lowland League season against Hearts B

Berwick Rangers FC.

The fixtures for the new season were published last week and have handed Berwick a tough start, with their first two games against Colts’ opposition – their first home game is against Celtic B on Tuesday, July 26.

The full fixture picture is:

Sat July 23 v Hearts B (away); Tues 26 v Celtic B (home); Sat 30 v Gretna (h);

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sat Aug 6 v Broomhill (a); Sat 13 v East Stirlingshire (h); Sat 27 v Caledonian Braves (h);

Sat Sept 3 v Gala Fairydean (a); Sat 17 Scottish Cup 1st rnd; Sat 24 v Rangers B (a); Wed 28 v Edinburgh Univ (a);

Sat Oct 1 v Bo’Ness United (h); Tues 4 v Univ of Stirling (h); Sat 8 v Dalbeattie Star (a); Sat 29 v Cowdenbeath (h);

Tues Nov 1 v Spartans (a); Sat 5 v Civil Service Strollers (h); Tues 8 v Cumbernauld Colts (h);Sat 12 v East Kilbride (a);

Sat Dec 3 v Dalbeattie Star (h); Tues c v Celtic B (a); Sat 10 v Edinburgh Univ (h); Sat 17 v Cumbernauld Colts (a); Mon 26 v Univ of Stirling (a); Sat 31 v Gala Fairydean (h);

Tues Jan 3 v Tranent Juniors (h); Sat 7 v Bo’Ness United (a); Sat 14 v Hearts B (h); Sat 28 v East Stirlingshire (a);

Sat Feb 11 v Gretna (a); Sat 18 v Broomhill (h); Sat 25 v Rangers B (h);

Sat Mar 11 v Caledonian Braves (a); Sat 18 v Cowdenbeath (a);

Sat Apr 8 v East Kilbride (h); Sat 15 v Civil Service Strollers (a); Sat 22 v Spartans (h).

In the South Challenge Cup, Rangers received a bye in the first round and have been drawn away to Spartans in Round 2. No date has yet been set for the fixture, but will be after the first round games on August 20.

*Berwick Rangers kicked off their pre-season with a 1-1 home draw against Stenhousemuir at Shielfield last weekend, the home goal being scored by Lewis Baker.

On Saturday they faced Consett, also at Shielfield and on Tuesday they were back in action at Dunbar, in a match in which the sides played for the Paul Hampshire Memorial Trophy.

This Saturday (July 9) Kevin Phillips’ South Shields are the visitors to Shielfield before a trip to Newtongrange Star on Tuesday (July 12).