Berwick end season with cup defeat at East Kilbride

Football

Rangers held their own in the first half and it remained 0-0 at the break, but in the second half the home side turned the screw and scored four goals without reply.

Manager Stuart Malcolm, after a first season in charge, not turns his attention to building his squad during the summer.

Tweedmouth Rangers suffered a 4-2 away defeat to Rosyth in the Division 1 A Conference.

The loss leaves them 13th in the table on 15 points and on Saturday (April 30) they are home to St Andrew’s.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs guaranteed their promotion from the B Division to the A Division next season with a 3-0 home win over Gala Hotspur. Goalscorers for the Berwick side were Brandon Hossack (2) and Charlie Warcup. Tweedmouth are now chasing the championship.

In the C Division Spittal Rovers won 7-1 away to Tweeddale Rovers Colts. Kyle Wood scored two with the other goals coming from Blackie, Lambert, Grey, Douglas and Fairbairn.

The draw has been made for the Berwick Charities Cup, which is celebrating its centenary in 2022.

Organisers have decided to split the entries into seven groups (six of three and one of seven teams), with the winners from each group, along with the best placed runners-up,qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The two losing semi-finalists will contest the Crammond Cup final.

All games will be played at The Stanks, and all proceeds from the competition will be split amongst local charities.

The draw is:

Group A - Wooler, Sexy By Summer, Alnmouth.

Group B - Hotscots, Free Trade OG’s, Evergreens.

Group C - Up The Dev, Heddon United, Longam= ble Barbarians.

Group D - North Sunderland, Berwick Rugby Club, Kelsey Kippers.

Group E - Angel Alkies, Expected Toulouse, Simpson’s Malt.

Group F - Berwick Rangers XI, Flying Dutchman, The Bottlers.

Group G - Coldstream Seniors, Prior Wolfs, Wet Tracksuit, Berwick Town.