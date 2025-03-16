Berwick draw blank in Broomhill battle

Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes says no-one is hitting the panic button at MKM Shielfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers were held to a goalless draw at Broomhill - their third blank and shut-out in a row – but Haynes feels that the goals, and wins, will come.

And he’ll be hoping that they start to arrive on Saturday when they host Tranent, with three of the Ger’s five remaining games on home turf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gala Fairydean Rovers are now rooted in bottom spot in the Lowland League four points adrift of Berwick and two behind Broomhill – and they’ve played more games.

Berwick have drawn their last three Lowland League games 0-0

“As the games keep going on, we’re in a situation where Gala are going to run out of games pretty soon. The point means they’ll probably have to win two of their last four,” Haynes told the club’s website.

“I’ve said it for weeks now, we will win games. It might come right down to the wire but we will win games. Nobody’s panicking. If we keep putting in workmanlike performances like we have, we will get results.”

“We’re in better positions, we’re taking less risks and that gives you a platform in a game. As long as you’re not conceding goals, if we continue to do that, we’ll give ourselves the best opportunity to win football games,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers created opportunities on a poor pitch at Dumbarton but just lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

“It certainly wasn’t a classic,” admitted the gaffer.

“It wasn’t one for the spectators and it kind of looked like we were playing against a team that didn’t want to get beat. They made life difficult and there wasn’t much football on show.”

“I felt that we created lots of chances, the better chances and, in terms of performance-wise, that’s all that’s missing today. I thought we won the midfield battle and we were well on top. I thought we controlled the game for 80 minutes, other than the first ten minutes where they put us under pressure.”

“After we got through that ten-minute spell, there was only one team who really looked like they were going to win the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick did score three good goals in their East of Scotland Qualifying Cup quarter final success against Hill of Beath at MKM Shielfield last midweek.

Ben Scarborough shaped to hit a beautifully struck 20-yard volley into the net after Craig Smith had powered in a header for the first.

Liam Buchanan made no mistake from the penalty spot for third, setting up a mouth-watering semi-final against Haynes’ former club Dunbar United on Tuesday 1 April, with a 7.45pm kick-off.