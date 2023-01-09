Local football

In what was a close game throughout, it remained 0-0 at half-time, but the home side took the lead in the 54th minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Berwick keeper Calum Antell was adjudged to have brought down a home attacker, with Tom Grant converting from the spot.

It was a disappointing result for Stuart Malcolm’s side who currently sit 11th in the table on 33 points.

On Saturday (January 14) Berwick are home to Hearts B.

In the East of Scotland, Tweedmouth Rangers started 2023 with a 4-0 home win over Easthouses Lily in Division 2.

Tweedmouth led 2-0 at half time with goals from Regan Graham and Craig Bell, and they went on to complete a comfortable victory with second half goals from Michael Robinson and Drew Cummings from the penalty spot.

The win kept the Berwick side ninth in the table on 26 points. On Saturday, Tweedmouth are away to Anniston.

In the Border Amateur League, Tweedmouth Amateurs beat Langholm Legion 8-2 in the A Division.

There were two goals each for Brandon Hossack and Luke Leah with the others coming from Shane MacGregor, James Turnbull, Jack Cummings and Kyle Wood.

In the C Division, second placed Berwick Colts won 4-2 at home to Kelso Thistle whilst third placed Highfields United were big 9-1 home winners over Jed Legion. Lee Dodd and Niall Jones both netted hat-tricks with David Shields, Martin Inglis and Dennis Smolenskij also on target.

Fixtures for Saturday are:

A Div - Chirnside United v Tweedmouth Amateurs. C Div - Eyemouth Ams v Berwick Colts; Lauder v Highfields United.

In the Northern Alliance, North Sunderland’s Division 2 home fixture against Wideopen was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

On Saturday they are away to North Shields Reserves in the Minor Cup.

In the North Northumberland League, Berwick United started the new year in positive fashion with a 5-2 home win over North Sunderland Reserves.

Goalscorers at the sports centre were: Kieran Hume (2), Jack Jones, Josh Fuller and Fernando Kun.

