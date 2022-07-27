Berwick bounce back to beat Celtic B

Action from Berwick Rangers v Celtic B.Picture by Ian Runciman.

Rangers were dumped 6-0 by newcomers Hearts B in Edinburgh on Saturday, when captain Jamie Pyper was sent off early in the second half, with the score at 1-0. Hearts doubled their lead from the resultant penalty before going on to complete a comfortable victory.

It was not the way Berwick were looking to start their season, but on Tuesday they picked up their first points of the campaign with a hard fought victory of the ‘Hoops.’

Lewis Allan scored the only goal of the game after four minutes, when following an interception by Harris, he slipped the ball past the keeper into the far corner of the net.