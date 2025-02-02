Berwick and Morpeth book semi-final spots

Both Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town ladies booked their places in the semi-finals of the Northumberland Women’s League Cup.

Skipper Jenny Patterson netted twice in the ‘Gers 4-0 win at Prudhoe Town.

Patterson was on target in the 20th and 83rd minutes.

Amy Gibson also netted a quickfire brace as she scored twice in three minutes just before the break.

Mel Darling had to don the gloves as a stand-in keeper and was delighted with her clean sheet.

Morpeth secured a 2-1 win over North Shields Athletic at Craik Park.