Berwick and Morpeth book semi-final spots
Both Berwick Rangers and Morpeth Town ladies booked their places in the semi-finals of the Northumberland Women’s League Cup.
Skipper Jenny Patterson netted twice in the ‘Gers 4-0 win at Prudhoe Town.
Patterson was on target in the 20th and 83rd minutes.
Amy Gibson also netted a quickfire brace as she scored twice in three minutes just before the break.
Mel Darling had to don the gloves as a stand-in keeper and was delighted with her clean sheet.
Morpeth secured a 2-1 win over North Shields Athletic at Craik Park.