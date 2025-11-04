Ben Sampson thanks everyone involved with Ashington FC after announcing decision to move on

Ben Sampson has signed for North Shields. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ben Sampson has made the decision to leave Ashington FC and move on to a new chapter in his footballing career.

The 26-year-old’s final performance for the Colliers came in the goalless away draw against Grimsby Borough.

Sampson, who said there had been ‘some massive highs’ during his six year spell with the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit, wrote his own farewell message, which was posted across the club’s social media platforms on Saturday lunchtime.

In it he said it was a ‘difficult decision to move on’ and thanked several personnel including manager Nick Gray, assistant manager Liam McIvor, the staff and volunteers behind the club, and the unconditional support he has received from the fans.

He described Ashington as being ‘one of the best run clubs at this level’ and ended his comments with the words ‘I will remain an Ashington fan’.

Manager Nick Gray said: “Ben has been a great servant for the club. His personal circumstances have changed at home and he was finding it difficult to stay at this level. However, I cannot thank him enough from the staff, players and supporters because he gives everything on the pitch.

“He’s a good lad and I wish him all the best going forward.”

Sampson’s statement was posted on social media only a couple of hours before the midfielder had his name in lights after scoring the only goal of the game for his new club, North Shields, in their Ebac Northern League first division clash at Birtley Town.