Winger Ben Ramsey has been released by Morpeth Town. Picture George Davidson

Midfielder Sam Hodgson and young winger Ben Ramsey have been released following the end of their contracts and depart Craik Park for pastures new.

With loanees Sam Fishburn, Matty Cornish, Fenton John, Connor Pye and Tom Chiabi all returning to their parent clubs, there will be need for some additions to the Highwaymen’s squad over the summer.

Hodgson had endured a season of frustration, having been sidelined for the whole campaign as he continued his recovery from ACL surgery.

Ramsey had been more prominent, but manager Craig Lynch felt he wasn’t able to offer the winger the game time he needs.

“I felt it was time for Ben to move on to play regular football,” he said of Ramsey, who featured 72 times for the Highwaymen, scoring eight goals.

“Ben had been a great part of the dressing room and is a great lad who needs regular minutes to help him succeed.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t offer him that over the past few seasons.

“We all wish him all the best in the future.

“Sam has been a key part of the squad in the five years I have been here, playing a vital part in the league and cup double and leading up to his injury in the 2021/22 season.

“We gave Sam the opportunity last season to continue with us throughout his rehab hoping he could return. which unfortunately has not happened yet.

“We have decided it’s best for both parties that Sam continues his rehab closer to home.

“He has been a great person in the dressing room and I hope to see him back on the pitch soon.

“He is always welcome back.”

The bulk of the squad will remain as they’re under contract, with the club hoping to tie down two prominent members of last season’s team in top scorer Andrew Johnson and influential defender, and joint supporters’ player of the year, Chris Reid.

Discussions are ongoing.

The Highwaymen will host Stockton, Ashington, and Dunston in July as part of their pre-season preparations.