Bedlington Belles who lost 3-2 to Newcastle East End Reserves in the NFA Cup.

With a number of key players missing, Bedlington knew they were in for a tough match, and this was emphasised early in the game when they conceded a goal directly from a corner, the ball curling and being blown into the net by the gusty wind.

It was not the start the Belles had been looking for, and they were forced to defend as the visitors attacked with pace.

In the heart of the defence , Laura Hepple made a number of key clearances whilst Chloe Elliott provided the link between defence and midfield as she played the anchor role.

Newcastle held the upper hand in the early exchanges and Bedlington were on the back foot, but as the half progressed they started to create a few chances of their own, Maddox Hepple bearing down on goal when a ball was headed back to the East End goalkeeper, but she was just beaten to the ball and the danger was cleared.

Newcastle continued to pile forward and the pressure eventually paid off, with their striker beating the last player and slotting the ball past the keeper to make it 2-0.

With five minutes left in the half, Bedlington received a rare 'sin bin' as one of their players swore in frustration.

A player down, it looked like they had a mountain to climb!. But reduced to ten players they still managed to press and finally created an opening, with a well-controlled header nodded the ball into the path of Maddy Hepple, who then rounded a defender to smartly finish and make it 1-2 at the break.

The second half was a lot more even than the first and the Belles took full advantage of a free kick awarded well outside of the box, drawing level with a well struck effort which found the net just under the crossbar.

There was a break in play when there was an accidental collision involving the referee, but she was able to continue and play resumed.

East End still looked dangerous going forward and a long range shot forced the home goalkeeper it making a fine save.

Maddie Hepple went close for Bedlington when she spotted the opposition keeper off her line, but the effort drifted wide.

The final 15 minutes were very open and Bedlington had to remain strong at the back to prevent the visitors finding a way through.

