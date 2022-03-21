Bedlington Terriers downed by last minute goal

Bedlington Terriers.

"Reflecting on the game away to a top three side, the young team were very hard done by,” he said.

“The lads battled well and dominated large spells of the first half, having two good chances on the Ryton goal, one producing a great save from their keeper. We had good shape and discipline throughout.

“The second half was much the same although Ryton had a few more crosses into our box but we dealt with these well.

“Joe Sheppard had a good header off the post and Trae Rowlinson had a good chance, which if he takes we go on to win the game I feel.

“A dubious foul in the 92nd minute and a wonderful free kick from their lad has snatched it for them. I’m not sure he’ll strike a sweeter one again.

“But that’s football, it’s swings and roundabouts. I’m sure we will play worse one day & pinch a win somewhere down the line.”

The defeat saw Bedlington drop to 18th place in the Norethern Division 2 table. On Saturday they are home to Carlisle City.

Meanwhile, Blyth Town followed up a 4-1 away win over Brandon United with a 2-1 away win at Carlisle City on Saturday.